Robert J. “Bob” Schwarz, Sr., age 86 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Aspen Creek Memory Care in Troy, IL.

He was born on Thursday, December 9, 1937, in Highland, IL, the son of Charles and Loraine (nee Welchlen) Schwarz.

On Saturday, January 3, 1959, he married Gloria L. Schwarz nee Bloemker at St. Paul Catholic Church-Highland, who survives.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Chapter 1580; 4th Degree of the K of C; Highland Jaycees; Springfield Road Runners; State of Illinois-Internals Auditors Association.

Robert J. Schwarz, Sr. was born in Highland and raised on the family farm where he attended Tontz 1-room country school. After 6the Grade he went to Saint Henry Seminary for schooling; returning his last two years at St. Paul where he graduated in 1955. After graduating he worked at Wicks Organ Factory for l6 months and then joined the US Air Force. He served for 4 years with 3 of those in France. After his service, he worked for Basler Electric in Highland and then Emerson Electric in St Louis. He then went to work for the State of Illinois as an auditor. While working he earning his college degree at SIU-E. His work was with the Illinois Department of Public Aid and Central Management Services. He retired after 30 years of service in 2003. During his employment he and his family had lived in Springfield, IL and Grafton, IL for a number of years. Bob was a great runner; he enjoyed marathons. He had competed in the Boston Race (2 times), Paris and his final race in Honolulu on his 70th birthday. He enjoyed collecting the medals from the many races. He travelled extensively, especially with his grandchildren. Usually a different destination every summer. Time with his family was important. In his retirement he enjoyed studying genealogy and time with his therapy dog at nursing homes and hospitals. His long struggle with Parkinson’s and Dementia guided him to gift his brain to Washington University.

Survivors include:

Wife – Gloria L. Schwarz (nee Bloemker), Highland, IL

Son – Robert J. “Rob” (Barb) Schwarz , Highland, IL

Son – John W. (Lisa) Schwarz, Highland, IL

Daughter – Patricia L. “Pat” (Mark) Townsend, Springfield, IL

Former Daughter-In-Law – Sherrie (Kent) Schwarz (John’s former wife), Marine, IL

Brother – William C. (Carol) Schwarz, Edwardsville, IL

Brother – Leonard L. (Jean) Schwarz, Highland, IL

Sister-In-Law – Margaret Schwarz (Paul’s second wife), Mountain Home, AR

Brother-In-Law – Darvin A. (Delores) Bloemker, Godfrey, IL

Many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM on Friday, May 31, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 12:00 PM on Friday, May 31, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Parish.