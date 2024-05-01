Robert Paul Heimann, 83, of Greenville, Illinois passed away on April 26, 2024, at the Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center, surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born on May 14, 2024, in Aviston, Illinois. He was the son of Jack Bernard and Louise Mary (Pittman) Heimann. He married Frances Ann Louise Keller on September 12, 1964, at St. Paul Catholic Church. The two were married for 59 happy years.

He spent time in the United States Air Force. Once he returned home, he was employed at the Peterson Spring Factory in Greenville. Following retirement from the spring factory, he began working at the Highland Walmart. He worked in the frozen foods department, but truly loved greeting people as they entered the store.

Robert was community-minded and a true patriot. He had vast hobbies as well. Among them are being an excellent father, an avid Chicago Cubs fan, a collector of Lionel trains and antiques, and beekeeping, where he hobbied an apiary business with his brother David, called Heimann Honey Acres.

As a member of the Greenville Jaycees, he helped build the first Jaycee Park on Dewey Street.

He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Highland, Council #1107. There, he was a Grand Knight from 2001-2002. Later, he was a member of the Greenville Council. He attended the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville, where he loved to sing in the choir. A day at the beach with his sisters, Mary and Eileen, was a dream come true for Robert. Amongst all of these hobbies, his favorite thing to do was spend time with his family. Preceding Robert in death are his parents; his son Kenny Heimann; and his siblings Jerry, David, Barbra, John Jr., Mary M., Eileen, and Carl.

Surviving Robert is his wife Frances Heimann of Greenville, Illinois; children, Kevin Johnathan (Dawn) Heimann of New Athens, Illinois, and Kelly Lynn (Steven) Kirk of Greenville, Illinois; grandchildren, Alyssa Heimann, Mackenzie Heimann, Kathleen Moore, Faith Gannon; sister, Helen F. (Jerry) Mieke of Aviston Illinois; sister-in-law, Johanna Heimann of St. Louis, Missouri.

Visitation: 9:30 – 10:30 am., Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 512 S. Prairie St., Greenville, IL 62246.

Knights of Columbus Chalice Ceremony: will follow the visitation.

Memorial Service: will follow the Chalice Ceremony, with father Jeffrey Stone, officiating.

Inurnment: will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, the family asks that memorials be given to St.

Lawrence Catholic Church.

Memorials may be given at the service or mailed to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 512 S.

Prairie St., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family would like to thank Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center and Vitas Hospice for the care of Robert.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

