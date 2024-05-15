Scott W. Fohne, age 53 of Trenton, IL, died Monday, May 13, 2024, at his home in Trenton, IL.

He was born on Thursday, August 20, 1970, in Highland, IL, the son of Cletus and Carol (nee Griesbaum) Fohne.

He was a member of First Baptist Church. He was also a former member of Highland Sportsman Club and Carpenter’s Local #1510.

Scott was born in Highland, IL, and grew up in the Highland area. He graduated from Highland High School in 1988. His career was in carpentry, mainly in the Metro East area. In his free time, he would play pool for area pool leagues, enjoyed a great campfire, played football and baseball in high school, and liked to play Rummikub board games. He was involved with his family and loved every moment of family time.

Survivors include:

Former Wife – Terrie L. Schneider

Son – Caleb J. Fohne, Highland, IL

Daughter – Tessa R. Fohne, Highland, IL

Sister – Debra L. Taylor, Highland, IL

Brother – Michael J. Fohne, Troy, IL

Sister – Lisa A. (Joel) Hawkins, Highland, IL

Nephew – Tyler D. (Kelly) Shelton, Edwardsville, IL

Niece – McKinsey L. (Christian) Binger, Olathe, KS

Nephew – V. Jayden Shelton, Olathe, KS

Nephew – R. Abraham Hawkins, Highland, IL

Nephew – Blaise W. Hawkins, Highland, IL

Great Nephew – Brooks M. Binger, Olathe, KS

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Cletus J. “Clet” Fohne – Died 9/17/1997

Mother – Carol S. Fohne, nee Griesbaum – Died 12/31/2000

Brother-In-Law – William B. “Bill” Taylor, III – Died 7/26/2017

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

A Private Graveside Service will be held.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made for his children’s education.