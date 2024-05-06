Virginia M. “Jenny” Colvard, age 87, of Breese, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Odin Health and Rehab Center in Odin.

She was born May 17, 1936 in Stonega, VA, a daughter of the late Dewey and Mary, nee Kerns, Umbarger. Jenny married Robert Atwater, Sr. on October 15, 1966 in Big Stone Gap, VA and he died March 15, 1990. She later married William Colvard on December 1, 1991 in Norfolk, VA and he passed away March 30, 1998.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Jimmie Ray “Butch” Pridemore, Sr.; a daughter, Deborah Kay Jourdan; granddaughter, Tonya Meyer-Pridemore; sister, Kathy Umbarger; brothers, Charles Umbarger and Gary Umbarger; and a brother-in-law, Gary Eldridge.

Jenny is survived by her children, Jennie (Mike) Warren of Centralia and Robert Atwater, Jr. of The Villages, FL; thirteen grandchildren, Kelley Wesselmann, Brittany Jourdan, Amber (Eddie) Butler, Kyle Jourdan, Jamie (Rodney) Schrage, Tricia (Philip) Hollie, Jimmie Ray Pridemore, Jr., Amanda (Ricky) Ricks, Michelle McAley, Curtis (Gabrielle) Forrest, Erika (Stetson) Weidner, Gabrielle (A.C.) Cultice, and Nathan Atwater; twenty-four greatgrandchildren and one great-great-grandson; and a sister, Joann Eldridge of Lockport.

Jenny was a devoted homemaker, a nurturing presence who also provided in-home babysitting and was a former member of the Breese EMS. In her leisure time, she found joy in playing bingo, trying her luck at the casino, solving word searches, and dancing. She was an avid supporter of the St. Louis Cardinals but treasured above all else the

moments spent surrounded by her beloved family.

A celebration of life will be held May 17, 2024 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at a pavilion at Carlyle Lake (please contact Jennie Warren 618-204-6408 or Kelley Wesselmann 618-335-3473 for details).

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Clinton County Relay for Life and will be received by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.