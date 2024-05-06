Walter David “Dick” Mayer, Jr., 86, of Bingham, Illinois, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2024, at SBL Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia, IL.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Ramsey Christian Church, Ramsey, IL with Rev. Tim Goodman officiating. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery, Rural Fillmore, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the service time at 11:00 AM on Saturday at the church. Memorial donations may be made to Woodside Community Church and/or Mode Camp.

He was born March 5, 1938, in Williamsport, PA, the son of Walter David Sr. & Martha Amelia (Herriman) Mayer. He married Carol Jo Dayton on December 23, 1969, in Lexington, KY. She passed away on September 25, 2018. He taught physics, science, math, and Spanish at Witt High School for 8 years; and was a member of Woodside Community Church in Rural Fillmore, IL.

Survived by: Son – Walter David Mayer III, Bingham, IL; Daughters – Bonnie Jo Kobylinski & Joseph, Vandalia, IL and Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Rader & Joseph, Bingham, IL; Special Nephews George & Suzann Mayer, Cogan Station, PA and Philip & Susan Mayer, Palmer, AK; Grandchildren – Jonathan David, Wesley, Matthew, and Mary Jo; and Brother – Dr. Louis E. Mayer & Lillian, Palmer, AK.

Preceded in death by: Parents; Wife; Brother – George Earl Mayer; and Sister – Mary Elizabeth Whitenight.

Only one life, ’twill soon be past, only what’s done for Christ will last.