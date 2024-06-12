Charles D. Richison, age 98, of Hoffman peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

He was born on October 2, 1925, in Sims, IL, he led a remarkable life filled with love, kindness, and resilience. He met the love of his life, Ruth Holle, while working on the train depot in Hoffman, and they later married on May 1, 1948, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman, she preceded him in death on December 2, 2021.

Charles is survived by a loving network of family and friends who will cherish his memory

deeply, his children: Pam Lueking and husband Glenn of Hoffman, Carla Floyd of Kempner, TX, Barb Krieger and husband Joe of Copperas Cove, TX, Jeff Richison and wife Julie of Freeburg.

Grandchildren: Kim Barnes and husband Hallie, Keith Lueking and wife Andrea, David Floyd

and wife Keisey, Hollie Krieger and Jacob Richison. Great grandchildren: Zack Barnes, Kelsey Barnes, Makenna Lueking, Maya Lueking, Matthew Lueking, and Ally Floyd.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth Richison, his mother and father, Frank and Della Richison, his son, Ronald Richison in infancy, a granddaughter Cheryl Floyd, and his siblings Robert Richison, Shirley Feathers and husband Glenn.

Charles worked at Natural Gas Pipeline in Hoffman for an impressive 36 years. Additionally, he explored his passion for carpentry and undertook various handyman jobs throughout his life, showcasing versatility and skills. Charles had a vibrant personality characterized by love and care for others. A true gardener at heart, he and his friend Joe once nurtured over 300 tomato plants and generously shared the bountiful harvest with friends, family, and anyone in need. A testament to his generous spirit.

Charles also proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a signalman during World War II, specifically in the Marshall Island campaign. His dedication to the military extended beyond his service years as he remained an active member of organizations such as the Carlyle VFW, and Bartelso Legion. In 2015, he had the honor of participating in a Veteran Honor Flight to Washington DC, a cherished experience for him. His military service undoubtedly molded him into the honorable and respected individual that many knew him to be.

He enjoyed other various hobbies such as gardening, supporting the St. Louis Cardinals as an avid fan, bowling, hunting, fishing, and even taking on roofing projects and other handyman jobs well into his later years. Charles served as past trustee, treasurer, and financial secretary for Trinity Lutheran Church. He will be remembered for his kind heart, strong work ethic, and unwavering love for family

A visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman on Friday, June 14, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Brett Jones officiating. The burial will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hoffman.

Memorials in memory of Charles are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, Trinity Lutheran School, or the charity of donor’s choice and will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.nordikedfuneralhome.com.