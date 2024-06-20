Loraine S. Lauchner, 94, of St. Louis, Missouri, formerly of Greenville, Illinois, passed away

peacefully on June 18, 2024, at the Community Care Center of Lemay.

Loraine was born April 14, 1930, in New Douglas, Illinois, the daughter of Peter and Gisella

(Szoke) Mettler. She married Walter S. ‘Sonny’ Lauchner on April 12, 1958, in Greenville,

Illinois. They had been married just shy of 54 years up until his passing, on March 18, 2012.

Loraine loved her family. She spent most of her days as a wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother taking care of her family. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, babysitting, and kept an immaculate house. She shared her love for cooking by feeding her family and her kids’ friends.

She even often fed the high school varsity football players before their home games! She made a mean plate of spaghetti and mostaccioli! She never really wanted pets but would feed every cat that came to her door.

While during her married life Loraine was mostly a housewife, she worked as a secretary at

DeMoulin Brothers in Greenville from 1981 to 1994. She enjoyed the people she worked with very much and often talked about them to her family. She retired in 1994 so that she could care for grandchildren while their parents worked. She was the most prompt and dependable babysitter anyone could have hoped for!

Loraine lived a life of prayer. She consistently prayed the rosary daily (sometimes more than once) and prayed for her children and loved ones. Before any event, competition, or just everyday life activities, she would often say, “Well I’ll be praying!” And she was seen doing it often. Loraine was a longtime member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and volunteered at chicken dinners and events regularly when she could. She passed the faith on to her children and was diligent in keeping them all accountable when they were no longer living in her home.

When they were away at college, the first thing she would ask on the phone was, “did you make it to church?” She also lived a life of service. Other than church or the beauty shop, she didn’t go places unless someone needed her. She would drop everything to help her children or care for her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of her family.

Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband, brothers: Albert Mettler, Arthur Mettler, Edgar Mettler, Robert Mettler, Orville Mettler, and sisters: Irene Schneck, Laura Whittington, Ethel File, Viola Broniec, Mildred McDonald, Betty White, and Darlene Pierce. Loraine was the last of the 13 children.

Surviving Loraine are her children, Lori A. (Joseph) Coco of St. Louis, Missouri, Walter S. (Jill Willmann) Lauchner of Edwardsville, Illinois, Mary L. Schlueter of Carlyle, Illinois, Linda A. (Jerry) Farris of Flanigan, Illinois; grandchildren, Joey Coco, Lindsey Coco, Alyson (Casey) Burns, Cameron Lauchner, Cale Lauchner, Caitlin Schlueter, Laura (Patrick) Sheil, Anna Schlueter, John Schlueter, Evan Schlueter, Jordan (Amber) Farris, Emily Farris, Ashley

(Nathanial) Monroe; and 7 great grandchildren.

Visitation: 10:00 am. – 12:00 pm., Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the St. Lawrence Catholic

Church, 512 S. Prairie St., Greenville, IL 62246.

Funeral Mass: 12:00 pm., following the visitation, with Father Jeffrey Stone officiating.

Burial: Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Greenville, IL, following the funeral mass.

At the family’s request, memorial contributions may be given to the church at the visitation and funeral or mailed to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 512 S. Prairie St., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the

family.