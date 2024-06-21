Denny L. “Zob” Zobrist, age 75, of Highland, Illinois, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, TX.

He was born on January 11, 1949, in Highland, IL, to Floyd and Leonie (nee Ammann) Zobrist.

Denny was a proud member of several organizations: Masonic Lodge #583 AF & AM in Highland, IL; Ainad Temple A.A.O.N.O.M.S. in East St. Louis; Scottish Rite Bodies, Valley of Southern Illinois, in Belleville, IL; Silver Lake Shrine Club; and MA CLI BO, where he was known for dressing as the Gorilla for the circus troupe.

Growing up on a farm north of Highland, IL, Denny graduated from Highland High School in 1967 and served in the United States Navy. He worked in St. Louis, MO, and Granite City, IL, before selling cars for Steve Schmitt Automotive in Highland, IL, for 20 years and Tri Ford in Highland, IL, for four years. Denny enjoyed fishing, hunting, four-wheeler rides, bowling, feeding hummingbirds, playing Euchre and Rummy, and appreciating nature. He cherished hearing about his family’s lives and was immensely proud of their achievements.

He is survived by daughters, Roxy S. (Francisco III) Vasquez of Mico, TX, and Toni M. (Stephen) Rozanski of Eagle, CO; son, Devin L. (fiancée Angelyn Marie) Zobrist of New Douglas, IL; former spouse and mother of the children, Connie S. Duft; grandchildren, Jasmine Vasquez, of Pipe Creek, TX, and Zachary Vasquez, of Mico, TX, and Amryn (significant other Brennan Kehrer) Zobrist and Brody Zobrist, both of Aviston, IL; brother, Jerry F. Zobrist of Highland, IL; and brother-in-law, Maurice J. Knebel of Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd A. Zobrist (d. 8/31/1981) and Leonie A. Zobrist (nee Ammann) (d. 1/12/1999); significant other, DeAnn C. “Dee” Chambers (d. 1/11/2017); sister, Karen A. Knebel (d. 12/17/2007); and sister-in-law, Sharon S. Zobrist (d. 3/15/2019).

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM, officiated by Rev. Jeremy R. Wood, pastor of Salem United Church of Christ. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL, with Military Honors.

Masonic Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.