Kenneth L. “Gus” Gustin, 85, of Highland, IL, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, Friday, June 21, 2024, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

He was born December 30, 1938, to Samuel “Paul” and Luella (Nee Hatcher) Gustin, in Toronto, KS. On April 11, 1987 he married Rita Holtgrave in Highland, IL.

Ken was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL and Highland Country Club.

He served 4 years in the United States Air Force, mostly in Fairbanks, AK. Upon his discharge he went to work for AT&T as a lineman and stayed until 1966, when he became a professional fire fighter for Wichita, KS. He started working at B-Line Systems in 1969, in Troy, IL, and stayed until his retirement in 2001. During his tenure at B-Line he taught welding at Belleville Area College part-time, on and off for several years. In 2004 Triad High School talked him into filling in as a security guard for 5 days, he stayed 7 years and loved every minute of it. Ken spent many hours volunteering and helping with the St. Paul Mega Flee Market.

Ken was an old school dad, a blue-collar Don Draper, if you will. He was a wonderful man, father, husband, uncle, friend. He was the rock for his family. Ken had an incredible sense of humor. He believed everything should be earned and, if it is worth doing, it is worth doing right. His son talked him into being a guest for his radio talk show, and of course, he said he couldn’t do that. But after several conversations, he agreed to be on the air for a half hour segment, well, almost 2 hours later they had enough for 3 shows.

He enjoyed fishing and golfing with his buddies as well as teaching his grandsons and grandnephews the joy of fishing. Over the years, he shot 2 holes in one, and he was very proud of that fact. Ken loved his annual fishing trips to Canada with his buddies.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Luella Gustin; sister, Betty Stockebrand; brother, Gordon Gustin; great-grandson, James Michael Gross.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rita Gustin; children, Lee (Tammy) Gustin, Winfield, MO, Lisa Gross, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Brett (Wendy) Gustin, Blake (Halli) Gross; great-grandchildren, Chloe Brown, Hazel Gustin, Ella Gustin, Maizie Gross; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Education Foundation.

Memorial Visitation: Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 9:00 to 11:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 11:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Clergy: Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor.

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL