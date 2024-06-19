Ann Harrrington Zahniser

Ann Harrington Zahniser was born on June 20, 1938 in New York City to parents Wells Harrington and Elizabeth “Betty” Smith Harrington. She died peacefully at home on June 14th, 2024 in Greenville, IL.

Ann married her high school sweetheart, A.H. Mathias “Matt” Zahniser, on August 31, 1959 in Greenbelt, MD. They were married for almost 65 years.

Ann is survived by her husband, Matt; her children Jim Zahniser (Ann) of Greenville, IL, Dave Zahniser (Rachel) of Fort Mitchell, KY, and Laura Zahniser Pierson (Gary) of St. Louis, MO; her grandchildren Rachel Zahniser-Cranston (Josh), Layla Guillen (Edgar), Gregory Pierson, Ruthie Pierson, Mars Pierson, and Robert Zahniser; her great granddaughter, Freya Zahniser-Cranston; her brother, George Harrington and sister-in-law Linda Harrington; brother-in-law Duncan Gillies, brother-in-law Bob Bettacchi, brother-in-law Ed Zahniser and

sister-in-law Christine Duewel; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, their spouses and children.

Ann grew up in Greenbelt and University Park, MD. She received a BA in Education from Penn State University in 1960. After having children, she graduated with an MA in English Literature from Central Michigan University in 1976. She taught English Composition at Greenville University, Asbury University, and University of Kentucky. For more than a decade, Ann was the editorial assistant for the scholarly journal, Missiology: An International Review. In her final years at UK, she worked in the Writing Center,

helping college students improve their writing skills. She was particularly gifted in both of these roles, and enjoyed them immensely. She also took great delight in helping her children and grandchildren speak as well as possible, not hesitating to correct their grammar when needed. Ann was fiercely loyal, and cared deeply about God, her family, her friends, the environment, and people in need. To her, family and close friends were paramount, followed closely by her church community at St. Paul’s Free Methodist Church in Greenville. Ann liked to volunteer her time by serving on the St. Paul’s missions

committee. She was a pen-pal extraordinaire, not only with friends and family but also with people serving prison terms, as part of her role on the companionship ministry team at her church. Ann was an avid reader. When she died, she was halfway through the latest book for her book club. She found great joy in reading, marking up, and discussing books.

A Memorial Service will be held at 5pm on Friday, July 5, 2024, at St. Paul’s Free Methodist Church in Greenville. Visitation will be from 4pm – 5pm, and a light dinner will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Wilderness Society or Greenville University.

Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Share memories of Ann, pictures or leave a condolence by visiting www.donnellwiegand.com.