Anthony D. “Tony” Tinsley, age 59 of Greenville and formerly of Ashland, passed away at home on Thursday, June 27, 2024, surrounded by his family. Tony was born in Springfield, Illinois, on December 14, 1964, a son of the late Samuel W. Tinsley and Bonnie M. (Fowler) Tinsley.

Tony served in the United States Army, where he worked in communications and later as a recruiter. Tony retired as a Master Sergeant after 23 years of proud service.

Mr. Tinsley loved racing, fishing and rooting for the Saint Louis Cardinals. He also was a train hobbyist, but more than anything else Tony loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Tinsley is survived by his daughter, Brittany Tinsley of O’Fallon, IL; his grandchildren, Kalem Allen Tinsley and Aria Ann Marie Gears; his sisters, Betsy A. (Tinsley) Nance of Carbondale, IL, Marcy A. (Tinsley) Rollins of White Hall, IL, and Jody A. (Tinsley) Shipman of Ashland, IL; two aunts, Ruby Roberts and Sue Grant of Pleasant Plains, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside service with military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on July 12, 2024, at 11:00 AM.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Tinsley are suggested to Residential Hospice; Pet Vet 76, a mobile veterinarian in Breese, IL; or to Morgan County VFW Post 1379 (Services Member Relief Fund in Jacksonville, IL) and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

