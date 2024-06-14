Charles E. “Chuck” Kynion, age 76 of Marine, IL, died Thursday, June 13, 2024, at HSHS Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

He was born on Thursday, August 7, 1947, in Cape Girardeau, MO, the son of Everette and Bessie (nee McLemore) Kynion.

On Saturday, January 23, 1971, he married Carol Ann Korte at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who survives.

He was a member of St. Jacob United Church of Christ, Marine Volunteer Fire Department (Retired), and Highland V.F.W. Post #5694.

Charlie was born in Cape Girardeau, MO and grew up in the Granite City area. The family moved to Marine, IL when he was a freshman in high school. He graduated from Triad High School in 1965. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam in 1967 to 1969. He helped area farmers, worked for Owen’s Glass Company, Tri Ford Inc., and Madison Mutual for 25 year, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, dirt track stock car racing, and working on cars. His greatest love was spending time with his family.

Survivors include: Wife – Carol A. Kynion, nee Korte, Marine, IL; Daughter – Jill M. (Jay) Bloemker, Highland, IL; Grandchildren – Robert Charles “Robbie” Meyer, Marine, IL; Mikayla R. (Significant Other Tyler Howard) Bloemker, Highland, IL; Kylie A. Bloemker, Highland, IL; Brother – Richard E. (Rita) Kynion, Springfield, IL; Sister – V. Elaine Vosholler, Highland, IL; Brother – Allen R. (Tene) Kynion, Trenton, IL; Sister – Sherry L. (Bill) Tebbe, St Rose, IL.

He was preceded in death by: Father – Everette E. Kynion – Died 3/03/2012; Mother – Bessie M. Kynion, nee McLemore – Died 12/09/2014; Daughter – Rae Lynne Meyer – Died 4/03/2020.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Philip J. Barbier, pastor, St. Jacob United Church of Christ, officiating.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or Disabled American Veterans.