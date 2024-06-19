Daniel “Dan” M. Frey, 75, of Highland, IL, passed away Monday, June 10, 2024, at St.

Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, IL.

He was born July 7, 1948, in Highland, IL, to Elmer E. “Butts” and Pearl A. (nee Mettler) Frey. Dan was born and raised in Highland, attended St. Paul School, and graduated with the Class of 1966. After high school, Dan completed 2 years at St. Gregory’s College in Shawnee, OK. On July 27, 1968, he married Pat Hammel of Trenton, IL.

Though this relationship was not permanent, they did have 2 children, Brant, and Missy, and remained friends afterwards. Dan owned and operated his own trucking companies, Highland Motor Service and E F Truck Service. He continued his driving career over the road for several years before returning to Highland driving locally for Frey Dedicated Trucking, and ultimately retiring from Sutton Transport in 2021. Dan enjoyed playing the organ, fast-pitch softball and driving his 1963 Red Chevy SuperSport. He obtained his pilot’s license and looked forward to flying his Piper Archer airplane. Many fun trips were taken snowmobiling in Wisconsin and boating at Lake of the Ozarks and Kentucky Lake. However, his true love was trapshooting. You could usually find him at the Highland Pistol and Rifle Club’s Thursday night trap league or traveling to weekend competitions. Dan helped run the IL State Shoot for 3 years in Springfield, IL before building a trap & skeet shooting range, Land O’ Sports, in Smithboro, IL. Dan loved his family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer E. “Butts” and Pearl A. Frey.

Dan is survived by his children, Brant (Aimee) Frey of Pocahontas, IL, Melissa J. “Missy” (Billy) Zobrist of Highland, IL; grandchildren, Jessica J. (Tyler) Klostermann of Highland, IL, Jordan J. Frey of Pocahontas, IL, Allison Pearl Zobrist (Isaac Satterwhite) of Alpharetta, GA, Brant Drew Frey of Pocahontas, IL; great-grandchildren, Brayden J. Klostermann of Highland, IL, Macy J. Klostermann of Highland, IL; former-wife, Pat (Don) Wright of Springfield, IL.

Memorials may be made to St Paul Education Foundation.

A private memorial service will be held at St Paul Church in Highland, IL

Interment will be at St Joseph Cemetery in Highland, IL

The family will gather and extend an invitation to anyone who knew Dan to join for a “Celebration of Life” held at the Highland Pistol and Rifle Club, 13312 Bellm Rd, Highland, IL on Saturday June 29th from 1-5pm.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.