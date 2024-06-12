Dennis A. Richter, age 80, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at his home. He was born March 23, 1944 in Breese, a son of the late Catherine, nee Zurliene, and Theodore Richter, Sr.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by a brother, Jerome Richter; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alois and Martha, nee Jansen, Varel; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Leo Frerker, Edmund Jansen, Bernard Fuhler, Barbara Varel, Gervase Henrichs, Jerry Ratermann, Lorraine (Charles) Vonder Haar, and Tom Deerhake.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Rosemary “Rose” Richter, nee Varel, of Breese, whom he married September 27, 1968 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso; children, Sharon (Dirk) Kosbab of Springfield, Scott (Shelly) Richter of Kearney, MO, Keith (Kim) Richter of Breese, and Amy (Dennis) Yap of Glenarm; grandchildren, Connor (fiancée Kayla), Addison (friend Tanner), Mason, and Ethan Fitch, Lydia, Logan, and Kaden Richter, Trent and Colby Becker, Zoe and Meg Richter, Demy Rose, Chip, Gander, Pips, and Breese Yap; siblings, Bernice Frerker of Breese, Norma Jansen of Albers, Jane Fuhler of St. Rose, and Theodore (Dolores) Richter of St. Rose; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Theresa Richter of Aviston, Louis Varel of Bartelso, Dolores Henrichs of St. Rose, Rita Ratermann of Breese, Marilyn (Charles) Kruse of Breese, Albert Varel of New Haven, MO, Jerry Varel of Bartelso, Jane Deerhake of Bartelso, and Don Varel of Bartelso; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dennis was a dedicated member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Men’s Sodality in Breese, serving as an usher, volunteer, and former parish council member. His commitment extended to Prairie Farms Dairy and the Clinton County Farm Bureau. A life-long dairy farmer, Dennis took over daily operations in 1971. Every workday began with prayers, and he took immense pride in maintaining his dairy farm and homeplace. Known for his supervisory rounds on his Kabota, Dennis was a respected dairyman and a passionate collector of antique Farmall and IH tractors. He found joy in yardwork and gardening, and cherished quiet evenings on the front porch with Rose, enjoying ice cream. Above all, Dennis’s greatest pride was his grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 17, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 16, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Monday, June 17, 2024 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church or to Hannah’s Playground and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

