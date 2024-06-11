Dennis “Denny” Charles Shaw, age 72 of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2024, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Dennis Charles, the son of Richard Charles and Shirley Ann Mumbower, was born July 11, 1951, in Highland, Illinois. Denny grew up on the family farm, helping his parents on the farm. He attended local schools and graduated Greenville High School with the Class of 1970. During his Junior year in High School, he worked at the Coffeen Power Plant helping to build the smokestack. His senior year in High School Denny worked for the Iron Workers and helped build the Poplar Street Bridge. He was only 17, working on beams above the Mississippi River.

Denny attended and graduated from Ranken Trade School 1971-1972. He worked for Thorton’s Dodge City in Greenville from 1971-1974. Denny then worked for Wade Ford from 1975 – 1986. He was the head mechanic for the Bond County Community Unit #2 Schools from 1986-2009. After his retirement, he drove a bus for the school when needed from 2009-2021. Denny owned his own dealership for many years. Growing up he worked with his dad farming the family farm and raising hogs. He loved his family and friends and was a proud grandfather and now great-grandfather.

Denny and Wonda Gale Sanders were united in marriage on July 26, 2002. Denny is also survived by his daughter Denise (Michael) Lile of Greenville and his 3 grandchildren: Lexy (Matthew) Howard, Kamren Lile, and Kaylan Lile. He was the proud great-grandfather to Lainey.

He leaves a legacy of love and friendship to those he leaves behind. His memory will never be forgotten, his laugh, his smile, or a friendly wave from a big yellow bus.

