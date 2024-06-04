Derek P. Price, age 46 of Trenton, IL, died Sunday, June 2, 2024, at his home.

He was born on Tuesday, September 20, 1977, in Springfield, IL, the son of David and Carol (nee Plocher) Price.

Derek was born in Springfield, IL; grew up in Alhambra and graduated from Highland High School in 1997. He attended Belleville Area College and received an Associate Degree in Electronic Technology. He worked for Penske Automotive, Edwardsville for three years and then Basler Electric for 25 plus years. He currently worked there as a engineering technician. He has lived in Trenton for 20 years. He enjoyed stock cars, playing pool (played on many teams) and family get togethers. He was known as Shaun Horstmann’s “Pit Crew Chief”. Derek was a kind and dear friend to many who will be dearly missed.

Survivors include:

Father – David P. Price, Alhambra, IL

Mother – Carol A. Price (nee Plocher), Alhambra, IL

Sister – Tricia K. Price, Alhambra, IL

Nephew – Christopher James Bland, Alhambra, IL

Nephew – Myles Paul Price, Alhambra, IL

Aunts and Uncles – Many

Special Aunt – Sandra Harpstrite, Trenton, IL

Cousins – Many.

He was preceded in death by:

Paternal Grandfather – Ray Price – Died 12/27/1980

Paternal Grandmother – Dorothy I. Price (nee Perkins) – Died 4/24/2024

Maternal Grandfather – James E. Plocher – Died 5/3/2013

Maternal Grandmother – Jacqueline A. Plocher (nee Galligan) – Died 11/1/2013

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.