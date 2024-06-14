Donald Rokita, age 87, of Greenville, IL, born on August 2, 1936, in East St. Louis, IL, died on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at his residence surrounded by his family under the care of Bond County Hospice.

Don began his career at Ideal Transmission where he learned his trade. He later opened his own business with his brother, Steve, Kasson Auto Body in Washington Park, IL. He worked for many years and later moved to Greenville, IL where he opened and retired from Don’s Automatic Transmission and Radiator, Don’s Lawn and Saw, and Greenville Mini Storage.

He was an avid Nascar fan, and he and Joann traveled to many races throughout the country. Don loved to travel and attend car shows, collect stamps and Nascar memorabilia. He fiercely loved his family and was a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. Don never hesitated to help someone in need.

Don was an honorary member of the Polish American War Veterans (P.A.W.V.) in Caseyville, IL.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Francine Rokita; his children, Kathleen Durbin and Danny Herndon; his grandchildren, Billy Herndon, Justin Cornell and James Robert Herndon in infancy; his parents, Steve and Grace, nee Burns Rokita; his brother, Steve Rokita; his daughters-in-law, Lori Herndon and Sandy Cornell; his mothers and fathers in law, John and Connie Gudinas and Joseph and Eileen Higgerson; his brother-in-law, John Gudinas; and his sisters-in-law, Margurite (Everett) Woods and Beverly Higgerson.

Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jo Ann Rokita; his children, Chris (Rudy) Rodriguez, Mike Rokita, Jim Herndon, Eileen Schulte, Bonnie (Dan) Allison, and Joe (Karen) Rokita; his

grandchildren, Rudy Jr., Ramone, Dominic, Jessica, Jason, Brittany, Branson, Danny, and Melissa; and his great-grandchildren, Deacon, Elijah, Jayden, Kale, Abram, Danny, Nathan, Haley, Wren, and Patience Jo; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob (Joyce) Higgerson, Joe (Cheryl) Higgerson, Ernie (Annette) Higgerson, Marjorie Rokita and Jackie Gudinas. Don is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Polish American War Veterans (P.A.W.V.) of

Caseyville, IL or to St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.

Visitation will also be held on Monday, June 17, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary Chapel, Fairview Heights, IL, with interment in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.