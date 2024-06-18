Donna Jean Scholebo of Greenville died Thursday, June 13, 2024 at Carlyle HealthCare following a long illness. She was 80.

She was born on March 24, 1944, to Millard Jack and Edith Lucille (Forbus) Brown and grew up in Pocahontas. She graduated from Greenville High School in 1964. She married Larry Hartman and they divorced. She married Howard Scholebo on May 26, 1973.

Donna was a member of the Bibleway House of Prayer in Mulberry Grove. She worked at Powhatan and 2 Acres and never knew a stranger. She loved to read and dance and always enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; her parents; a brother, Dennis Brown; and a sister, Mary Louise Brown, who died in infancy. Donna is survived by a son, Greg Hartman of Greenville; a granddaughter, Jada Hartman; a sister, Rose Wernle of Greenville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials go to Bond County Hospice.

Memorial Visitation: Friday, June 21, 2024 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Memorial Service: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 11:00 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Clergy: Rev. Rick Pierce

Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Greenville, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL