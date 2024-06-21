Donna Lee Kantner, age 91 of Troy, IL, died Friday, June 14, 2024, at Highland Healthcare Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Thursday, March 30, 1933, in Saint Louis, MO, the daughter of John and Mary (nee Michael) Rench.

On Thursday, June 26, 1952, she married Wilbert G. Kantner at Little Rock, Arkansas, who passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 1979.

Donna was born in St. Louis, MO, and at the age of three, the family moved to Old Ripley, IL. She was a graduate of Pocahontas High School, Pocahontas, IL. She was a caregiver by nature and that led to her vocation as a Nurse’s Aide. She had worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland and at Belleville Memorial Hospital. She retired in 1989, but continued working at Belleville Hospital and Chastain’s Nursing Home, now called Highland Healthcare Center. She Truly loved her job and the people she worked with. Her Special Niece and Nephew welcomed her with open arms and shared pictures and stories of her heritage. She had an incredible smile. As a family we are forever grateful to have had her. Her strength was contagious to all who knew and loved her. She will be missed.

Survivors include: Daughters – Bonnie (Jerry) Schmitt, Troy, IL; Deborah Jakel, Bowling Green, KY; Elizabeth (Kevin) Ward, Saint Charles, MO; Naomi Brown, Saint Charles, MO; Grandchildren – Dawn (Joe) Thein; Dara (John) Cherry; Cale (Laura) Schmitt; Amanda (Significant Other Carrie Philbrick Mackey) Schmitt; Brandon (Significant Other Jen Lohrman) Richter; Austin (Significant Other Sheyla Fuentes) Ward; Great Grandchildren – Christ (Significant Other Sierra Leitz) House; Tyler Cherry; Caden Cherry; Gavin Schmitt; Madison Schmitt; Niece – Amy (Jerry) Walch; Nephew – Ralph (Marybeth) Sprague.

She was preceded in death by: Father – John H. Rench – Died 5/01/1954; Mother – Mary E. Rench, nee Michael – Died 1/16/1976; Husband – Wilbert G. “Red” Kantner – Died 2/14/1979; Son – Robert W. (Theresa) Kantner – Died together 10/07/1979 auto accident.

Private Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Metro East Humane Society.