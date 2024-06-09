Dustin Colby Breuer, 39, of St. Louis, Missouri, formerly of Greenville, Illinois, passed away June 3, 2024, in St. Louis.

Dustin was born March 30, 1985, in Greenville, IL, the son of Bruce and Winnie (Patterson) Breuer.

He was a graduate of Greenville High School, served in the United States Army, and was a very artistic person, who had a passion for painting and drawing.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charlene & Francis ‘Smiley’ Breuer and maternal grandparents, Tillie Bennet & Clifton Patterson, father, Bruce, and infant sibling Nicole Breuer.

He is survived by his mother, Winnie Breuer Teets of Greenville, Illinois and his brother, Christopher (Kimberly Bone) of Greenville, Illinois.

Graveside service: Will be a private event at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Greenville, Illinois.

The family asks that donations be given in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, in memory of Dustin.

Donations may be mailed to: Bond County Humane Society, 2510 S. Elm St., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.