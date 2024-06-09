E. Craig Wheeler, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, June 6, 2024, at his home in Highland, IL.

He was born on Saturday, March 22, 1941, in Huntington, WV, the son of William and Betty (nee Watkins) Wheeler.

On Tuesday, August 2, 1960, he married Rebecca J. Wheeler nee Martin at Parkersburg, West Virginia, who survives.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland Masonic Lodge 583, AF & AM (former Treasurer); Saint Joseph Hospital Auxiliary; Registered “Boy Scouter” by Council; COR between Scouts & Church.

Survivors include:

Wife – Rebecca J. Wheeler, nee Martin, Highland, IL

Son – Steven C. (Sharon L.) Wheeler, Lebanon, IL

Grandchild – Andrea M. (Wesley) Freezeland, O’Fallon, IL

Grandchild – Eric C. (Fiancee Arielle Kishinanicarroll) Wheeler, Portland, OR

Great Grandchild – Emilia G. Freezeland, O’Fallon, IL

Great Grandchild – Lilith I. Freezeland, O’Fallon, IL

Great Grandchild – Evelynn S. Freezeland, O’Fallon, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – William Jewett Wheeler – Died 8/28/1998

Mother – Betty Mae Wheeler, nee Watkins – Died 1977

Daughter – Cara Jennifer Wheeler – Died 4/14/1973 Stillborn

Sister – Sandra S. Wheeler – Died 11/10/1987.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, June 28, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Masonic Lodge #583, Scouting Programs at Evangelical United Church of Christ;.