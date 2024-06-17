Florence T. Huelsmann, age 85, of Trenton, and formerly of rural Breese, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Trenton Village. Born on March 11, 1939, in St. Rose, she was the beloved daughter of the late William and Clara (nee Rehkemper) Wilke.

Florence’s life was marked by her deep faith, dedication to family, and a remarkable spirit of generosity and warmth.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, David Huelsmann, whom she married on July 26, 1960, at St. Rose Catholic Church. David passed away on May 10, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her cherished grandson, Galen Huelsmann; siblings Felix (Betty) Wilke, Jim Wilke, and Rose Mary Kampwerth; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cyril and Anna (nee Heimann) Huelsmann; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Emma Huelsmann, Herman Huelsmann, and Irene Schumacher.

Florence is survived by her devoted sons, Gary (Christine) Huelsmann of Alton and Allan (Carol) Huelsmann of Aviston; adored grandchildren, Mariah Huelsmann, Chloe (Joey) Bosnyak, and Anna Huelsmann; step-grandchild, Amber Gleeson; great-grandchild, Bentley Boyce; siblings, Ruth (Jerry) Endres of Breese and Bill (Carol) Wilke of Pueblo West, CO; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Roland Kampwerth of Carlyle, James Huelsmann of Aviston, Mary Huelsmann of Dubois, Pete Schumacher of Trenton, Lorraine (Don) Boeser of Aviston, Sr. Rose Huelsmann, SSND of St. Louis, Arnold (Judy) Huelsmann of Trenton, and John (Nancy) Huelsmann of Aviston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A proud graduate of St. Theresa Academy in St. Louis, Florence co-owned and operated Office Environment in Highland, Greenville, and Carlyle until her retirement in 2005. Prior to that, she provided tax preparation services. She was a dedicated member of St. Felicitas Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Beaver Prairie, and participated in several card clubs. Florence found joy in gardening, playing cards, and most importantly, spending precious time with her grandchildren, earning the endearing title of “Grandma Extraordinaire.” Her unwavering faith and the love for her family were the cornerstones of her life.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Felicitas Catholic Church in Beaver Prairie with Fr. Mark McKenzie presiding. Interment will follow at St. Felicitas Cemetery, Beaver Prairie.

Visitation will be Monday, June 17, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton and again on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at St. Felicitas Catholic Church in Beaver Prairie.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Galen Blankets or Caritas Family Solutions and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.