Francis G. “Frank” Hogg, age 97, of Aviston, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 204 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. He was born April 2, 1927 in Mascoutah Twp, a son of the late Andrew F. and Mary, nee Schaeffer, Hogg.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by brothers, Anthony (Kathryn) Hogg, Alois (Georgia) Hogg, Stephen (Mildred) Hogg, Paul Hogg, Andrew (Jean) Hogg, Vincent Hogg, and Lawrence (Joann) Hogg; sister, Dorothy Harris; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Anna, nee Marks, Skrha; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Virginia Hogg, Josephine (Joseph) Delach, and James Murphy.

Frank is survived by his devoted wife of 73 years, Florence, nee Skrha, Hogg of Aviston, whom he married on April 14, 1951 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in East St. Louis. He is also survived by his sons, Michael Hogg and Frank (Bruce Couch) Hogg; sisters-in-law, Mary Hogg, LaVera Hogg, and Marie Murphy; and numerous nieces and nephews, and his special birthday buddy niece, Patti (Raymond) Barks.

Frank proudly served his country twice in the Army during World War II and the Korean War. He retired from Illinois Power Company in June 1989 after 36 years with the company. Frank was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, provided communion to the homebound, and served at funeral masses. He was an active member of Aviston Knights of Columbus Council 11110, Aviston American Legion Post 1239, and the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary. Frank also contributed to his community serving on the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Advisory Board in Breese, as a volunteer driver for American Cancer Society patients, as a board member for Clinton County Senior Services, and held a 71-year membership with IBEW Local 309 of Collinsville.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 1, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Friedman presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Lebanon.

Visitation will be Monday, July 1, 2024 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Aviston Building Fund or Community Link in Breese and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

