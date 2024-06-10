Georgetta C. “Honey” Brueggemann, age 95 of Bartelso, passed away at home on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Mrs. Brueggemann was born on September 9, 1928, in Beckemeyer, Illinois, a daughter of George H. and Rosie C. (Mensing) Becker. Honey married Bernard Brueggemann on November 25, 1977, at St. Teresa’s Church in Marydale, Illinois. He preceded her in death on October 21, 2016.

Honey was a proud member of St. Cecilia’s Church in Bartelso, and St. Anthony’s Church in Beckemeyer, where she frequented services. She also loved hanging out with her friends and having a good time. She was an active member of the Beckemeyer American Legion Auxiliary where she enjoyed working and serving dinners. She took pride in the work she did at the Wee Walker shoe factory in Carlyle for 20 years.

Mrs. Brueggeman is survived by her daughter, Mary Kay Kampwerth and husband Marvin; her grandchildren, Adam (Claire) Morrison, Erica Morrison, Gage (Andrea) Morrison, Meghan Morrison, Dale (Adam) Mathis, Amanda Morrison, Anita (Jason) Herzing, Derek (Camie) Kampwerth , Laura Kampwerth; and 15 great grandchildren .

She was preceded by her husband, and her son, Jeffery Morrison.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Georgetta “Honey” Brueggeman will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at St. Cecilia Church in Bartelso, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M . at St. Cecilia Church in Bartelso. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Beckemeyer, Illinois.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Honey are suggested to St. Cecilia’s Church in Bartelso, or St. Anthony’s Church in Beckemeyer. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton St. Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.