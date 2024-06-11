Geraldine R. “Geri” Davinroy, age 84 of Alhambra, IL, died Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.

She was born on Friday, September 8, 1939, in Saint Libory, IL, the daughter of Herman and Theresa (nee Baalmann) Robben.

On Saturday, April 1, 1978, she married Gerald L. Davinroy at Collinsville, IL, who passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Geri was born and raised at St. Libory, IL; attended St. Libory School and Marissa High School. She worked for the Meyer Pants Factory, Belleville, IL. She lived in Belleville and after marriage they lived in Caseyville, later moved to Pennsylvania and north of Breese. She was a nurses aide for a nursing home and later worked at Subway restaurant. She enjoyed bowling, camping, gardening, canning, family and especially her nieces and nephews.

Survivors include:

Sister – Carol A. Schulte, Breese, IL

Brother – David H. (Betty) Robben, Saint Charles, MO

Brother – Thomas A. (Carol) Robbin, Belleville, IL

Sister – Adrian K. Crook, Belleville, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Herman J. Robben

Mother – Theresa Robben (nee Baalmann)

Husband – Gerald Lee Davinroy – Died 6/7/2020

Brother-In-Law – Gerald Schulte

Brother-In-Law – Richard Crook

Brother-In-Law – Ralph Davinroy

Sister-In-Law – Betty J. Schneider

Step Daughter – Shawna L. Davinroy.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fairview Heights, IL.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fairview Heights, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.