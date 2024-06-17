Harold Raymond Blumberg Jr., “HR”, 63, of Marine, IL passed away on June 13, 2024 surrounded by loved ones.

HR was born in Highland, IL on September 15, 1960 to Harold and Betty, nee Porter, Blumberg. Four years later, he became a big brother to James (Jim) Blumberg who was his best friend. HR called Marine his home and attended Triad school district and was a part of the Class of 1978. Upon graduation, he went to work for his dad at the family business, Blumberg Brick.

HR spent his childhood years actively involved in 4-H, where he learned the ropes of responsibility and teamwork. Later on in life, he used those same skills that were instilled in him all those years early when he took over the family business in 2000. HR took great pride in his work and showcased remarkable masonry craftsmanship throughout the area. However, his true passion was his hobbies. You could find him tearing up the bowling alley with his teammates on various bowling leagues or revving up his engines on the dirt track. Whether he was racing or tractor pulling, HR was in his element, with a grin as wide as the track itself. HR was filled with happiness in the achievements of his beloved nieces as well as their accomplishments and cherishing every moment of their success. HR’s legacy will endure for his unwavering readiness to assist others; he effortlessly connected with everyone he encountered. He may be gone, but the sound of his engines and the memories of his laughter will echo on.

Survivors include: Father – Harold Blumberg Sr., Marine, IL; Brother – James (Tammy) Blumberg, Marine, IL; Niece – Jessica (Travis) Horner, Marine, IL; Niece – Jennifer (Eric) Rinkel, Glen Carbon, IL; Great niece and nephews – Maverick, Bristol, Easton, and another one arriving next month; Aunt – Delores (Charles) Schwend; Aunt-In-Law – Shirley Porter.

Harold Blumberg Jr was preceded in death by this mother, Betty J. Blumberg, nee Porter, who passed away on March 27, 2021

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

As per HR’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. A private Celebration of Life will be held for family at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor’s choice.