Jack L. Schuster, age 92 of Pocahontas, IL, died Friday, June 21, 2024, at Breese Nursing Home in Breese, IL.

He was born on Monday, March 21, 1932, in Greenville, IL, the son of Walter and Lena (nee Collman) Schuster.

On Thursday, January 10, 1957, he married Betty E. Weber at Salem E & R Church, Alhambra, IL, who survives.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL. He was also a member of Prairie Farms Dairy Association, Trenton Top Ag, and former member of the Madison County Farm Bureau.

Military Honors: National Defense Service Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Germany), and Good Conduct Medal.

John Loren Schuster was born on March 21, 1932 in Old Ripley Township, Bond County, IL. He farmed with his father until entering the military. He served in the United States Army from 1954 – 1956 with duty as an MP in Germany. He also served the 5th Division as a member of the Honor Guard. He and his wife operated Schuster Dairy Farm northeast of Highland, IL. They milked 125 head of cows. A favorite phrase was “Everything Was Always Done Right”. He was always busy making things for his family, if he had seen it, he could make it. He always put out gourd houses for Purple Martins birds, and he had many come live in the houses. He would clean them up, polished and varnished them, and he made many beautiful vases, basket’s, bowls, etc. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Survivors include: Wife – Betty E. Schuster, nee Weber, Pocahontas, IL; Son – Gary L. (Donna) Schuster, Pocahontas, IL; Daughter – Teri L. (Clint) Ast, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchildren – Shauna L. (Phil) Ecker; Kyle A. (Veronica) Schuster; Natalie M. Schuster; Great Grandchildren – Evelyn J. Ecker; Wren M. Schuster; Elsie M. Ecker; Robin C. Schuster; Finch A. Schuster.

He was preceded in death by: Father – Walter A. Schuster – Died 12/31/1983; Mother – Lena G. Schuster, Collman – Died 9/22/1980; Brother – John C. Schuster – Died 7/16/2020; Sister-In-Law – Lillian H. Schuster – Died 9/13/2013; Brother – W. Dean “Red” Schuster – Died 1/23/2007; Brother – Paul R. Schuster – Died 12/11/1997

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, June 28, 2010, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 28, 2024, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL with Rev. William E. Kapp, pastor of Evangelical United Church of Christ, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ or Wounded Warriors Project.