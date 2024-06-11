Jake “Andy” Hinterser, III, 61, of Highland, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Friday, June 7, 2024, at his home in Highland, IL.

He was born November 5, 1962, in Granite City, IL, to Jacob A. and Judith Ann (nee Past) Hinterser, Jr. On September 11, 1999, he married the love of his life, Dana Gonser, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Jake graduated from SIUE with his bachelor’s degree in communications which he used to become a communications manager at Basler Electric in Highland, IL for 29 years before his retirement.

Additionally, he worked as the manager of an ice rink, and worked at SIUE. He has been a member of the Moose Lodge in Highland, IL since 2006 and previously held the position of vice president, as well as holding titles of second vice president, vice president and president of the Optimist Club in Highland, IL.

From the age of 3 or 4, Jake was invested in playing hockey, all the way up to his time on the Jr. Blues Team. As an avid hockey player, he was a fan of the St. Louis Blues, as well as a sports fanatic in general.

In his free time Jake enjoyed cooking delicious meals for his family to enjoy and was a master of the BBQ grill. His love for cooking always brought his family together for holidays, parties, and get-togethers.

Above all else, Jake loved his family; everything he did, he did for them. Whether it was grilling, traveling, or just spending time with them, those were the moments he cherished the most. He was a treasured husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle, and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Jake is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Dana Hinterser; parents Jacob A. and Judith Ann Hinterser, Jr.; daughter, Sammi Jo (Candyce Frey) Gonser; granddaughter, Gracy Neal; brothers, Christopher Jay (Robin) Hinterser, Todd Eric (Erica) Hinterser; in-laws, Ken and Mary Kapp; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Matt) Workman, Barb (Dan) Ashford, Corie (Jeff) Gonser; brother-in-law, Josh (Cara) Garner; nieces and nephews, Cori Hinterser, Tyler Hinterser, Connor Hinterser, Kyle (Allison) Hinterser, Jordan (Michael) Hinterser, Allison Workman, Levi Ashford (active military), Brandon Hanna, Matt Hanna, Christine Garner; great-nieces and nephews, Nora Hinterser, Mason Hinterser, Henry Chapin, Boston Chapin; fur baby, Molly; and many loving friends.

Memorials may be made to the Highland Optimist Club, Highland Moose Lodge 2479, or Gracy Neal Education Fund.

Jake requests that everyone attending wear their favorite sports team attire.

Celebration of Life: Thursday, June 13, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the KC Hall, in Highland, IL.

The receiving line for the family will be open from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Dinner will begin at 5:00 PM with the Celebration of Life to follow until 8:00 PM.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.