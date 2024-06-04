James C. Cox, Jr. died on May 28, 2024, at his home in Carlyle surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born on May 3, 1949, in Hillsboro, IL, son of the late James C. Cox, Sr. and Kathryn (nee Grossman) Cox. On June 12, 1971, he married Rita (nee Pollmann) at St. Augustine Church in Breese, IL. Jim graduated from Mater Dei Catholic High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in General Business Administration from SIUE. He worked with his dad operating the Standard Gas Station and later KMK Fabrication in Carlyle until retirement.

Jim had an interest in Native American artifacts and was a long-time member of the Central States Archeology Society collecting many volumes of their journals. One of Jim’s greatest joys was fishing on his grandpa’s farm in Irving and countless hours on Carlyle Lake. Jim especially enjoyed fishing and gathering with his friends at Kunkel’s pond for many years.

Jim also enjoyed spending special occasions and holidays with his family and watching his nieces and nephews grow up and have families of their own.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Cox is survived by his sister Ann (Bill) Zeisset of Trenton, brother-in-law Michael Pollmann of Drakesville, IA, and sister-in-law Dolores “Tootsie” (Richard) Weiss of Greenville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles (Charlie) Cox and his wife Pattie (nee Davis), sister-in-law Frances Flowers and her husband Larry, and his beloved niece Ann Pollmann.

Jim is survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Amy (Jim) Moss and Noah; Jen (Steve) Dilley and Jordan Mondt; Jeff (Jenny) Mondt and Walker, Harrison, and Sophia; Dale Zeisset; Dean (Allie) Zeisset and Warren and Corbin; Craig (Stacey) Cox and Marissa, Kylie and Charlie; Jessica (Anderson) Kongoda and William and Frances; David (Sarah) Flowers and Malaki and Annabeth; Rebecca (John) Walburn and Morgan and Emily; Hope (Tim) Funderburk and Sophia, Abram, and Mia; Jacob Pollmann, Jason Pollmann, and April (Michael) Karfunkle; Chris (Cathy) Weiss and Nicole and Annika; Leslie (Nathan) Mewes and Ashtyn and Porter; Lora (Ben) Bulva and Christian; Katie (Steve) Durbin and Aubrey and Olivia; Josie (Trent) Carman and Ally and Jenna.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2024, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Carlyle, IL with Fr. George Mauck officiating. Private interment at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlyle, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Mary Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School, St. Mary Catholic Church, or donor’s choice. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Please share condolences online at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.