Janice Kay Moore, 73, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2024, at SBL Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia, IL.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Northside Christian Church, in Vandalia, IL with Pastor Dennis Warner officiating. Private burial will be at Seminary Cemetery, Rural Vandalia, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday at the church. Memorials: Northside Christian Church, Seminary Cemetery, and/or Donor’s Choice. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

She was born April 8, 1951, in Vandalia, IL, the daughter of Melvin Laverne & Ruth Mae (Mills) Thompson. She worked as a quality control inspector at Brockway Plastics for many years and was a member of Northside Christian Church.

She is survived by: Brother – Darrell Thompson & Donna, Brownstown, IL; many nieces and nephews; two beloved dogs; and many friends.

Preceded in death by: Parents; brothers – Delbert Laverne, Merle Eugene, Robert Leon, Donald Richard, and Kenneth Dean Thompson; sisters – Doris Mae Vogt, Margaret Elaine Hoehne, and Freida Marie Thompson.