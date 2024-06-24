Jerry Fisher, age 83 of Greenville, passed away June 30, 2022 at Carle Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois.

Jerry was one of seven children born to Charles and Gladys Fisher of Brownstown, Illinois. He entered the world December 4, 1938 and lived happily on his family’s farm. At the age of 16, he joined the Daredevils and helped them perform car stunts across the states. He later joined the United States Army and married Georgia Price in 1956. When the first born appeared on the scene the following year, he joined the paratroopers to earn extra cash.

After leaving the service he joined Southwestern Electric and raised his family in Greenville, Illinois. In 1982 he started his own business, TRO Maintenance and Repair which he continued throughout most of his life.

Jerry was known as an eternal optimist who helped out anyone he could. He rarely met a person who he didn’t consider a good friend. Jerry adored his 3 grandsons and they adored him. He taught them how to swim, fish, horseback ride, drive a boat and bulldozer among many other skills. To say he will be missed is an understatement.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, wife, a brother and a sister.

Jerry is survived by his son, Kevin Fisher of Greenville, Illinois; Cindy Koziarz of Nashville, Tennessee; three grandsons, Brennan, Cam, and Mac Koziarz; two brothers, Harold and Paul Fisher; two sisters, Ruth Ann VanZee and Virginia Wilber.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. The family welcomes friends from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. Sunday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.