Jim F. Voss, age 85, of Highland, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2024, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland. He was born on February 23, 1939, in Breese, a beloved son of the late Robert “Rob” and Pauline (nee Venhaus) Voss.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Voss; sister, Margie (Leon “Ponce”) Parent; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Florence (nee Lehn) Bellm; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jean Bellm, Wilbert (Christine) Bellm, and Ray (Leona) Bellm.

Jim is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 65 years, BettyJane Voss (nee Bellm), of Highland, whom he married on June 27, 1959, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland. He leaves behind a loving family including his children, Brad (Gail) Voss of Highland, Ray Voss of Highland, Lisa Morton of Highland, and Lee (Janet) Voss of Shiloh; his cherished grandchildren, Brandon (Khristen) Voss, Bryant (Liz) Voss, Travis (Mary) Voss, Levi (Rylee) Voss, Courtney Morton, Derek (Andi) Morton, Lindsey (Shae) Schlaefer, Cody Morton, Clay Voss, Drew Voss, and Alyssa Voss; and step-grandchildren, Todd (Becky) Bugger, Melissa (Todd) Huegen, and Joe (Susie) Bugger. He was a proud great-grandfather to 19 greatgrandchildren. Jim is also survived by his sister, Marilyn (Bob) Sudholt of Aviston; sister-in-law, Barb Voss of St. Louis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim began his working career as a bread wrapper at Kroger in St. Louis and later retired from Ford Motor Company in Hazelwood, MO in 1996. After retirement, Jim continued to share his warm spirit and love for golf by working as a ranger at Governor’s Run Golf Course in Carlyle. He was a proud member of UAW Local 325, St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, and the Highland Knights of Columbus Council 1580, where he served as Past Grand Knight, Deputy Grand Knight, and District Deputy. His dedication extended to the 4th Degree Highland Assembly 231, where he held roles as Faithful Navigator and District Marshal, and the Highland VFW 5694 Auxiliary, serving as past president and chaplain. Jim was a dedicated volunteer at both the K of C Hall and VFW Hall in Highland and he was a chartering member of the Knight Time Singers in 1994 and enjoyed BBQ activities for the VFW and Knights of Columbus Golf Tournaments. He found joy in playing golf, bowling, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, and spending time with his family and friends.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding, and Deacon John Hempen and Deacon Tom Ritzheimer assisting. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Highland at a later date.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese, and again on Thursday, June 6, 2024, from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland. In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to 4th Degree Highland Assembly 231 or to the wishes of the family (checks payable to BettyJane Voss) and will be received at the visitation, church, or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

