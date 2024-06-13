Julie Sue Essington, age 67 of Carlyle, passed away at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Mrs. Essington was born in Breese, Illinois on June 19, 1956, a daughter of the late Homer and Agnes (Reupke) Cooley. She married Micheal Essington on April 15, 1995, at the First Baptist Church in Carlyle.

Mrs. Essington is survived by her husband, Micheal Essington of Carlyle; her children, Kyle (Katie) Essington of Granite City, IL, Crystal (David) Matt of Waukee, IA, Destiny (Corey) Piper of Sandersville, GA, Steven Essington of Carlyle, Ayla Essington of Champaign, IL, Blake Essington of Carlyle, Caleb Essington of South Co, MO, and Emmett Essington of Carlyle; her grandchildren, Jensen Fifer, Eden Matt, Artemis and Ambrosia Piper, Elijah Essington, Savannah Gold, and Myley Gold; her siblings, Rose (Jesse) Taylor of Carlyle, Betty (Ed) Meskil of Carlyle, Peggy Cooley of O’Fallon, IL, Iva Miller of Florissant, MO, Ruth (Keith) Rakers of New Baden, IL, Ralph Cooley of Pocahontas, IL, Richard (Louis) Cooley of Export, PA, and Raymond (Linda) Cooley of Walnut Hill, IL; his brothers-in-law, Ron Kohrman of Bartelso, IL, Elvin Essington of Beckemeyer, IL, David Essington of Carlyle, and Jerry (Brenda) Essington of Carlyle; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Homer and Agnes Cooley, Julie was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Kohrman; her parents-in-law, Thomas and Gladys Essington, and her in-laws, Esther Cooley, Wilson Miller, Don Essington, and Linda Essington.

Julie was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend who was known for her warm heart and nurturing spirit. She dedicated many years to running a daycare out of her home, where she provided loving care and guidance to countless children in the community. Julie had a deep passion for sewing, creating beautiful quilts and garments that will be cherished by her family for generations. Her green thumb was evident in her vibrant garden, which she tended with the same love and attention she gave to her family. Above all, Julie loved the time she spent with her grandchildren, making every moment special with her gentle presence and boundless love. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, creativity, and devotion that will forever be remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing her.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery near Keyesport. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Friday, June 14, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, and at Messiah Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 15, from 9:00 – 11:00 AM.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Essington are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church or to the American Cancer Society and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.