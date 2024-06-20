June L. Bohnenstiehl, age 103 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, June 8, 1921, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Edwin and Frieda (nee Lorenz) Moser.

On Sunday, October 28, 1973, she married Lester W. Bohnenstiehl at Grantfork United Church of Christ, who passed away on Friday, November 29, 2002.

She was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ; Women’s Guild at church; Highland Senior Citizens; Hitz Memorial Home Auxiliary; and Highland VFW Auxiliary #5694.

June was born in Highland, IL. She was baptized, confirmed, and married in the Highland Evangelical and Reformed Church and continued her faith in the Grantfork United Church of Christ. She graduated from Highland High School in 1939. She married Everett F. Franz on June 14, 1941 and then worked with her husband on their farm until his death on November 8, 1966. Subsequently she moved to Highland and worked in the office for Doctors Wilson, Chaney and Heineman. On October 28, 1973, she married Lester W. Bohnenstiehl at the Grantfork United Church of Christ. He passed on November 29, 2002. June was an avid quilter and enjoyed dancing, playing cards, traveling and visiting with family. She told many stories of her childhood memories of the Lorenz farm and of her travels to Florida and Switzerland. She was a faithful blood donor and longtime volunteer at Hitz Memorial Home.

Survivors include: Daughters – Ellen J. Denton, Bowling Green, KY; Daughter – Kay A. Schuermann, Highland, IL; Step Children – Rosalie (Robert) Brackebush, Millersville, MO; Darwin (Joan) Bohnenstiehl, Atlanta, GA; Grandchildren – Eric E. (Stacey) Denton; Geoffrey C. (Tina) Denton; Great Grandchildren – Ryan E. Denton; Luke S. Denton; Step Grandchildren – Many; Step Great Grandchildren – Many.

She was preceded in death by: Father – Edwin R. Moser – Died 10/05/1964; Mother – Frieda L. Moser, nee Lorenz – Died 05/14/1963; Husband – Lester W. Bohnenstiehl – Died 11/29/2002; 1st Husband – Everett F. Franz – Died 11/08/1966; Sons-In-Law – Ronald E. Denton – Died 7/15/2012; Harold A. Schuermann – Died 9/11/2016; Brothers – Richard E. Moser – Died 5/11/2017; Morris L. Moser – Died 3/25/2019; Sisters-In-Law – Mildred “Millie” Moser, nee Haller – Died 9/23/2006; Verla M. Moser, nee Staley – Died 12/13/2019.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantfork United Church of Christ or donor’s choice of charity.