Lois M. Toennies, age 83, of Breese, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 24, 1940, in New Baden, the daughter of the late John Hemann and Cecilia (nee Harpstreith) Fiedler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Donnie Toennies; siblings, Alice Junker, Don Hemann, and Ralph Hemann; step-father, Henry Fiedler; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tony and Clara (nee Olliges) Toennies; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, John Ortega, Erwin Junker, Bernard “Beans” Toennies, Paul Toennies, and Alice Toennies.

Lois is survived by her devoted husband, Donald A. “Duck” Toennies, of Breese, whom she married on September 13, 1960, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. She is also survived by her children, Brian (Theresa) Toennies of St. Augustine, FL, Karen (Dan) Wieter of Breese, Tammy (Richard) Launer of Edwardsville, and Bart (Marianna) Toennies of Centralia; grandchildren, Matthew Toennies, Joey Gattuso, Richard Gattuso, Nathan Eilers, Lisa Eilers, Nicholas (Adrianne) Eilers, Justin (Sasha) Eilers, Tanya (Greg) Detmer, Shane (Katrina) Wieter, Jacob Parent, Zachary (significant other Karina) Parent, Justin (significant other Bree) Launer, Travis Launer, Brady Toennies, Trent Toennies, and Deven (Emily) Toennies; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Denver) Hoelscher of Breese; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Adrian (Trudy) Toennies of Trenton, Leonard (Georgia) Toennies of Albers, Glennon (Kathy) Toennies of Aviston, Jim (Marlene) Toennies of Germantown,

Leroy (Mary) Toennies of Bartelso, Mary Ellen (Edward “Badge”) Dumstorff of Breese, Pete (Jackie) Toennies of Damiansville, Anthony “Butch” (Nancy) Toennies of Damiansville, and Diane Toennies of Bartelso; and close family friend Lisa Eilers, and

numerous nieces and nephews.

Lois worked as a secretary at Country Companies in Breese and later retired in 2002 after 25 years in respiratory therapy at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. She was a dedicated member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, where she participated in the Altar Sodality and quilting committee. Lois enjoyed quilting, camping, gardening, yardwork, mocha coffee, and indulging her sweet tooth. She was passionate about donating to St. Jude and never missed her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting and school events. Her great-grandchildren were the light of her life.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese, with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 17, 2024, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Mater Dei Catholic High School and will be received at the visitation or by mail at Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.