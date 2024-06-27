Marcella M. Weiss, age 96 of Highland, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at HSHS St. Joseph Hospital in Highland, IL.

Marcella was born on Saturday, September 10, 1927 in Wheatfield Township, Clinton County, IL, the daughter of Roy W. Childerson and Kate L. (nee Hetzel) Childerson. She married Everett E. Weiss at Grantfork United Church of Christ, Grantfork, IL on June 1, 1948. They enjoyed 46 years together before his death on October 11, 1994.

Marcella is survived by her two children, Alan (Shirley) Weiss of Highland, IL and Naples, FL and Sandra (Robert) Dunn of Highland, IL; three grandchildren, Jennifer Dunn (Aram Shelton) of Bucharest, Romania; Jessica (David) Morlock of Oakwood, Ohio, Jason (Emily) Weiss of Highland, IL; and four grandsons, Braden Weiss and Tyler Weiss of Highland, IL; Cash Morlock (twin) and Bowie Morlock (twin) of Oakwood, Ohio.

Marcella was born and grew up in various locations throughout Clinton and Bond counties and she attended a variety of schools including Tamalco, Keyesport and Pocahontas.

In her early years, Marcella worked at Moulton-Bartley Shoe Factory and later in life at DeMoulin Brothers in Greenville, IL for a number of years. In the interim, she was an at home wife and mother, living in Millersburg where she and Everett built and made their home until moving to Highland in 1989.

Marcella was a member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL. She taught Sunday school and VBS when her children were young. She was also a member of the Eastern Star of Pocahontas, IL. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, gardening, canning and caring for her lawn and flowers. After Everett’s passing, she enjoyed taking trips with family and friends. Outdoors was her happy place. After selling her home and moving to FCH Apartments in Highland in 2014, she could be found enjoying a cup of coffee (McDonald’s was her favorite) or walking the paths at Spindler or Glik Parks. She spent her final days walking and doing word finders and jigsaw puzzles. Any time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandsons truly made her day.

Marcella was preceded in death by: Father – Roy Childerson 02/24/1985; Mother – Kate Childerson 01/13/2003; Husband – Everett Weiss 10/11/1994; her only sibling – Annabelle Holtgrave 10/29/2012 and her nephew, James Voland 12/12/2009.

All services are private. Memorials may be made to Hug Cemetery and will be received at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL who is in charge of arrangements.