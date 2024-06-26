Margaret J. Daiber, age 88 of Pocahontas, IL, died Monday, June 24, 2024, in Greenville, IL.

She was born on Saturday, December 28, 1935, in Germantown, IL, the daughter of Frank and Cecilia (nee Schniers) Langenhorst.

On Wednesday, April 8, 1959, she married George J. Daiber at Germantown, who passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2013.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was also a member of Daughters of Isabella, SHC #237; Royal Neighbors of America #1957, Highland, IL; and St. Mary’s Altar Society, Pierron, IL.

Margaret moved to Pierron, IL in 1973. She was a homemaker and farmers wife. She also volunteered to help serve lunches for funerals at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She enjoys playing Euchre, going to bingo and doing cross stitch projects. Her favorite time was spent watching the Cardinal baseball team.

Survivors include: Children – Mary M. (Significant Other Michael Zimmerman, Sr.) Patterson, Florissant, MO; Norma J. (Terry) Nance, Springfield, MO; Michael A. Daiber, Saint Elmo, IL; Richard F. (Lori) Daiber, Highland, IL; Karen A. Daiber, Mulberry Grove, IL; Grandchildren – Amber N. Murphy; April A. Murphy; Ashley M. Murphy; Thomas “T.J.” Murphy; Joseph W. (Kimberlyn) Patterson; Alisha A. Daiber; Kayla R. Zimmerman; Alexis M. Willis; Paige M. (Significant Other Cody Clow) Daiber; Siblings – Betty Kreher;Franklin (Shirley) Langenhorst; Jim Langenhorst; Jerome Langenhorst; Marcel Langenhorst; Joe (Mary Sue) Langenhorst; Vernon (Joann) Langenhorst; Darlene Langenhorst; Tom (Julie) Langenhorst; Sister-In-Law – JoAnn Langenhorst, Germantown, IL.

She was preceded in death by: Father – Frank “Froggy” Langenhorst – Died 12/31/1973; Mother – Cecilia Langenhorst, nee Schniers – Died 08/30/1998; Husband – George J. Daiber – Died 03/16/2013; Siblings – Carol Ann Daiber – Died 09/07/1961; Gerald Langenhorst – Died 07/27/2001; Dan Langenhorst; Herbert Langenhorst – Died 10/18/1968; Gerald Langenhorst – Died 7/27/2001; Sister-In-Law – Rita Langenhorst; Brother-In-Law – Nervin Kieber.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on July 3, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Father Paul J. Bonk, pastor, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Masses, Epilepsy Foundation of Southern Illinois, or Daughters of Isabella.