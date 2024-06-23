Marian A. “Mary” Eversgerd, nee Albers, age 85, of New Baden, passed away Friday, June 21, 2024 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 17, 1939 in Germantown, a daughter of the late Herman and Catherine, nee Frohn, Albers.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin “Frank” Eversgerd whom she married June 4, 1958 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and who died April 16, 2007; son-in-law, William Farnsworth; brothers, Robert Albers in infancy, Gerald Albers, and Harold “Yogi” (Ruthie) Albers; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Veronica, nee Netemeyer, Eversgerd; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, LeRoy Eversgerd, Beverly Albers, Wilbert “Pete” Eversgerd, Leon “Blackie” Eversgerd, and Ron Haas.

Mary is survived by her children, Peggy Farnsworth of Sparta, Anita (Nick) Schomaker of Germantown, and Kris Cayson of New Baden; grandchildren, Erica, Ryan, Kara, and Dylan Schomaker, and Paige Cayson and Harper Reinneck; granddogs, Billy and Henry Farnsworth; siblings, Alice Eversgerd of Germantown, Ron Albers of Posey, Rich (Judy) Albers of Albers, Irene Kahrhoff of Breese, Herman (Karen) Albers of Red Bud, Florence “Suz” (Dave) Broeckling of Albers, Jeanette “Nettie” (Ed) Broeckling of Albers, Jerry (Marion) Albers of Germantown, and Gary (Dee) Albers of Mt. Vernon; sisters-in-law, Carol Haas of Albers and JoAnn Eversgerd of Litchfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marian dedicated her life to her family and supported her husband Frank in their farming endeavors. She was a committed homemaker whose interests extended to quilting, baking, cooking, gardening, and collecting tractors.

Marian found joy in playing bingo, participating in tractorcades, and was an active member of St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville, the Massey Harris Collectors Club, and the Clinton County Farm Bureau. Above all, she treasured time spent with her grandchildren and held them close to her heart.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville with Fr. Matthew Elie presiding and Deacon Glenn Netemeyer assisting. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, 2024 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Thursday, June 27, 2024 from 8:00 – 9:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family (checks payable to Peggy Farnsworth) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO 117 Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.