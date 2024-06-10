Mary E. Greer, 95, of Taylor Springs, Illinois, formerly of Greenville, Illinois, passed
away on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Montgomery Nursing Home Rehabilitation, in
Taylor Springs.
Mary was born September 29, 1928, in Vandalia, Illinois, the daughter of James
Pleasant and Stella Mae (Denning) Mahon. She married Henry Jackson Greer at
her parent’s home in Vandalia, Illinois, on March 25, 1950 and they had been
married for over 74 years.
She graduated from Vandalia High School, worked at the local dime store, married
Henry, became a housewife, raised her family, and then worked outside of the
home at Marine Garment Factory, working as a presser, prior to retirement.
Her hobbies were bowling, sewing, and crocheting.
Preceding her in death are her parents; brother, Orville Mahon; sisters, Edith
Wanda McNary & Betty Jane Jungman; and son-in-law, Randy Reeves.
Those surviving Mary are her husband, Henry Greer of Taylor Springs, Illinois; her
daughters, Annette (James) Berry of Aberdeen, Washington, Sue Reeves of Sun
City, Arizona, Shirla Short of Springfield, Illinois; grandchildren, Jason, Ryan, Erin,
Tracy, Rebecca; and 11 great grandchildren.
Mary will be cremated, and the family will have a private service with burial
in Camp Bulter National Cemetery, 5063 Camp Butler Road, Springfield, IL
62707.
The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts
to the Greenville VFW. Please, mail memorial contributions to the Greenville
VFW, Post #1377, PO Box 173, Greenville, IL 62246.
The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the
ceremonies.
Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer
condolences to the family.