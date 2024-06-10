Mary E. Greer, 95, of Taylor Springs, Illinois, formerly of Greenville, Illinois, passed

away on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Montgomery Nursing Home Rehabilitation, in

Taylor Springs.

Mary was born September 29, 1928, in Vandalia, Illinois, the daughter of James

Pleasant and Stella Mae (Denning) Mahon. She married Henry Jackson Greer at

her parent’s home in Vandalia, Illinois, on March 25, 1950 and they had been

married for over 74 years.

She graduated from Vandalia High School, worked at the local dime store, married

Henry, became a housewife, raised her family, and then worked outside of the

home at Marine Garment Factory, working as a presser, prior to retirement.

Her hobbies were bowling, sewing, and crocheting.

Preceding her in death are her parents; brother, Orville Mahon; sisters, Edith

Wanda McNary & Betty Jane Jungman; and son-in-law, Randy Reeves.

Those surviving Mary are her husband, Henry Greer of Taylor Springs, Illinois; her

daughters, Annette (James) Berry of Aberdeen, Washington, Sue Reeves of Sun

City, Arizona, Shirla Short of Springfield, Illinois; grandchildren, Jason, Ryan, Erin,

Tracy, Rebecca; and 11 great grandchildren.

Mary will be cremated, and the family will have a private service with burial

in Camp Bulter National Cemetery, 5063 Camp Butler Road, Springfield, IL

62707.

The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts

to the Greenville VFW. Please, mail memorial contributions to the Greenville

VFW, Post #1377, PO Box 173, Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the

ceremonies.

