MaryAnn L. Koch, 90, of Highland, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Monday, June 3, 2024, at Cedarhurst Senior Living, Memory Care, Highland, IL.

She was born December 3, 1933, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland, IL, to Eugene and

Irene (Nee Knebel) Bellm. On December 26, 1955, she married Russell Koch at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

MaryAnn was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. She worked as an office manager for more than 20 years at Highland Physicians, retiring in 1998.

She and her husband, Russ, were members of GAAS (Grazing Across America Seniors), enjoying their annual bus trips and Friday night dinners. Her interests included crafts, crocheting, embroidery, jewelry, Christmas ornaments, gardening, and cooking. She was a snowbird for 20 years with Russ, enjoying all that Florida had to offer in the winter. MaryAnn was an amazing caretaker to her husband and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities and sporting events.

MaryAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Koch; parents, Eugene and Irene Bellm; siblings, Ralph Bellm, Dorothy Bellm, Roland Bellm, Lydia Bellm, Doris Jones, Richard Jones, James Bellm, Claire Bellm, Belmont Koch, Louie Koch, and Jean Koch.

She is survived by her children, Steven (Jodie) Koch, Chatham, IL, Scott Koch, Roswell,

GA, Karen (Darren) Twyford, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Andrew (fiancé, Hope Rosenfeld) Koch, Nicholas (Allison) Koch, Kyra Koch, Jordan (Anne-Marie) Twyford, Carly Koch, Justin (Abbie) Twyford; siblings, Gene (Vilma) Bellm, Seattle, WA, Donna Koch, Highland, IL; many beloved nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association and Heartland

Hospice.

Memorial Visitation: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at St. Paul

Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 11:00 am, at St. Paul Catholic

Church.

Clergy: Father Pat Jakel, Pastor.

Interment: Highland City Cemetery.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.