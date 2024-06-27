Michelle A. Ripperda, 33, of Trenton, IL, died Monday, June 24, 2024, St. Joseph

Hospital, Highland, IL.

She was born December 22, 1990, to Edward and Kathryn (Nee Watt) Ripperda, at St.

Mary’s Hospital, Clayton, MO.

Michelle was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Highland, IL. She spent her days at

Holly’s House of Hope doing projects. She started Lewis and Clark College for Life

program and really enjoyed it. Michelle loved swimming at Korte Rec. Center, going to

Camp and her fuzzy socks. She was the sweetest girl who loved being with her nieces,

her whole family and in the midst of all the activities. Michelle loved music and Disney

programs; Winnie the Pooh was her recent favorite show.

She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Ashley, in infancy.

Michelle is survived by her parents, Ed and Kathy Ripperda, Trenton, IL; sister,

Stephanie (Michael) Ashford, Highland, IL, nieces, Payton and Sophia; several aunts,

uncles, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, Highland, IL or Holly’s House of

Hope.

Visitation: Friday, June 28, 2024, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Meridith Funeral Home,

Highland, IL, and Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 8:00 to 10:00 am at Hope Lutheran

Church, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 10:00 am at Hope Lutheran Church.

Clergy: Rev. Scott Busacker, Pastor.

Interment: Highland City Cemetery.