Neville G. Scott, age 93 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born on Saturday, October 4, 1930, in Trenton, IL, the son of Clarence and Della (nee McLeod) Scott.

On Saturday, July 19, 1952, he married Edith T. Scott nee Wick at St. Paul Catholic Church-Highland, IL, who passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Eucharistic Minister and Pana Prayer Group.

Neville was born and raised in Trenton, IL and graduated from Trenton High School. He served with the United States Air Force for one year and the United States Marine Corps for three; and received an honorable discharge from Camp Pendleton, CA, as a Sergeant. He worked 45 plus years at Alton Box Board, Highland, IL, first running the corrugating machine and later as the Maintenance Foreman. He enjoyed country music, playing the guitar, writing songs and camping. He ran a small business from his home repairing small appliances. Edie would call Neville her “Joseph” because of his carpentry abilities.

Survivors include:

Son – James D. Scott, Highland, IL

Son – Daniel G. (Susan) Scott, Hamel, IL

Daughter – Debra L. “Debi” (Pete) Wetzel, Manhattan, IL

Son – John D. (Teri) Scott, Highland, IL

Grandchildren – 17

Great Grandchild – 22.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Clarence E. Scott, Sr.

Mother – Della Scott (nee McLeod)

Wife – Edith T. “Edie” Scott, nee Wick – Died 05/19/2021

Son – Thomas J. Scott – Died 1/27/1966

Brother – Clarence E. Scott, Jr.

Sister – Norma M. Deiters

Sister – Darlene J. Jerald Hansen

Sister – Leila E. Riggs

Brother – Philip W. Scott.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made as Masses.