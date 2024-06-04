Patricia Mary Frank, 85, of Highland, IL passed away on Friday, May 31, 2024, at

Breese Nursing Home.

She was born on May 14, 1939, in Highland, IL, to Edgar and Melba (nee Gall) Frey and

grew up on the family farm east of Pierron. She graduated from St. Paul Catholic High

School in 1958. On September 6, 1958, she married Lawrence Emil Frank at

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL.

Pat resided in Highland, Grantfork, and Pierron during her lifetime.

She was employed by Pierron Elevator until she dedicated herself to the task of raising

her children, becoming a homemaker, and as the bookkeeper for Frank’s Garage in

Pierron which she and Lawrence owned. She was a dedicated member of Immaculate

Conception Catholic Church as well as the Highland-Pierron Ladies Auxiliary. For many

years, she and her husband were well known for frying chicken at local church picnics,

homecomings, and weddings. What began as a simple favor for a friend turned into a

nearly three-decade-long career as a beloved babysitter. The children under Pat’s care

became part of her extended family. She retired in 2015.

Pat enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, traveling, and

bowling. She was a couponer, loved going to garage sales, and was a collector of

many items including Beanie Babies, Coca-Cola merchandise, and Blues memorabilia.

A devoted St. Louis Blues fan, Pat's enthusiasm for her team knew no bounds. As a

season ticketholder, she meticulously kept her own stats at the games and recorded

each game’s broadcast, ensuring that no moment of victory or defeat was lost.

Pat’s smile was ever present, even when dementia robbed her of her memory. As a

mother to 10 children, 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, she will be deeply

missed. Pat’s spirit will live on in the memories and hearts of all who knew her. May she

rest in eternal peace.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Melba Frey; step-mother,

Florence Frey; and brothers-in-law, Charles (Chuck) Zurliene and James (Jim) Cook.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Lawrence Frank; children, Keith (Laurie)

Frank, Highland, IL, Pamela (Robert) Schuette, St. Rose, IL, Bradley (Tina) Frank,

Highland, IL, Sherri (Mike) Keithly, St. Charles, MO, Jeffrey Frank, Greenville, IL, Lisa

(Terry “Oscar”) Frey, Pocahontas, IL, Scott (Anna) Frank, Pocahontas, IL, Nicholas

Frank, Pierron, IL, Kimberly (Jeremy) Knebel, Pocahontas, IL, Kristy (Chad) Budde,

Aviston, IL; grandchildren, Blair Frank, Kale Frank (sig. other Bethany Waldo), Logan

(Scott) Myers, Matthew (Casey) Schuette, Phillip (Amanda) Schuette, John Houlihan

(fiancé, Allison Kelsey), Kelly Houlihan (sig. other Corey Boedeker), Kerry Houlihan (sig.

other Luca Greenan), Derek (Alison) Frey, Megan Frey (sig. other Trevor Kohrmann),

Bret (Megan) Frank, Emily (Daniel) Meyer, Tyler Frank, Mason Frank, Kelsey Knebel, Alivia Knebel, Jace Knebel, Lane Knebel, Addyson Budde, Easton Budde, and Hudson

Budde; great-grandchildren, Noah, Nora, Nolan, and Naomi Schuette, Cal and Ryce

Strotheide, Heath and Dutton Schuette, Will DeSherlia, Anabella Frank, and Adalynn

Meyer. Pat is also survived by her sisters Margie Zurliene of Greenville, Karen “Susie”

Cook of Basehor, KS; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or The Siteman

Cancer Center.

Visitation: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Meridith Funeral Home,

Highland, IL, and Thursday, June 6, 2024, from 9:00 to 11:00 am, at Immaculate

Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL

Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, June 6, 2024, 11:00 am, at Immaculate Conception

Catholic Church, Pierron, IL

Celebrant: Reverend John Beveridge

Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Pierron, IL