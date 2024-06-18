Rita Anne Schemel, age 86, of Bartelso, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Carlyle Healthcare Center. Rita was born on January 22, 1938, in Bartelso, a daughter of the late John W. and Johanna M. (nee List) Schemel.

Rita was a devoted homemaker who also found fulfillment in sewing and housekeeping. She was a faithful member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso, where she enjoyed listening to church music and participating in the mass. An avid reader and skilled seamstress, Rita also had a passion for attending garage sales. Remarkably, she taught herself to play the piano, a testament to her determination and love for music.

Rita is survived by her loving siblings, Dolores J. Schemel and John J. Schemel, both of Bartelso. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Theresia M. Schemel.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. Thomas Lugge presiding. Interment will follow at St. Cecilia Cemetery, Bartelso.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 22, 2024 from 8:30-9:45 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.