Ruth E. Mersinger, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, June 1, 2024, at her residence in Highland, IL.

She was born on Saturday, April 16, 1932, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Edmund and Bertha (nee Petry) Koch.

On Saturday, November 25, 1950, she married Donald J. Mersinger, who passed away on May 25, 2014.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She was also a member of St. Anna Altar Sodality (President – 2 terms); CCD Group; and Weekly Prayer Group.

Mrs. Mersinger was born and raised in Highland, IL. She graduated from St. Paul High School in 1950. After graduation she worked at the A & P Store and Lory Theater for a brief period of time. After their marriage, the Mersingers’ moved to the family farm northwest of Highland on the hill. She raised her family on the hill. Ruth was a very active person. She prayed the Rosary every day, tended her large garden (canning much of the produce) and found time to sew. As a seamstress, she not only made dresses for her daughters, but also taught them to sew. As a quilter, she made all the children and grandchildren quilts. Ruth bowled in a mix league at High-Top Bowl with her husband every week. She enjoyed completing puzzles and doing word searches. Her devotion to her faith was awesome. She served two terms as President of the Altar Sodality and met with a weekly prayer group.

Survivors include:

Son – Glenn P. (Shirley) Mersinger, Apex, NC

Daughter – Nancy A. (Don) Jolly, Carmel, IN

Son – Wayne A. (Betty) Mersinger, Loogootee, IN

Daughter – Julie M. (Bob) Hammer, Highland, IL

Daughter – Brenda L. (Jay) Simon, Alexandria, VA

Daughter – Amy S. (Randy) Roser, Bloomington, IL

Grandchild – Jennifer L. (Jason) Brown

Grandchild – Robert P. (Erin) Hammer, II

Grandchild – Kristy N. Mersinger

Grandchild – Matthew R. Hammer

Grandchild – Michael P. (Kathryn) Jolly

Grandchild – James Steven Mersinger

Grandchild – Catherine M. Hammer

Grandchild – Lauren E. (Troy) Hawkins

Grandchild – Timothy A. (Karen) Mersinger

Grandchild – Jeffrey S. (Naomi) Mersinger

Grandchild – Kathryn A. (Josh) Pottschmidt

Grandchild – Aurelie Alexandra

Grandchild – Elliot T. Simon

Grandchild – Paige A. Roser

Grandchild – Miranda J. Roser

Great Grandchild – Jocelyn Brown

Great Grandchild – Jonathan Brown

Great Grandchild – Benjamin Hawkins

Great Grandchild – Addison Hammer

Great Grandchild – Grace Hammer

Great Grandchild – Charlie Hammer

Great Grandchild – Emma Hawkins

Great Grandchild – Clara Hawkins

Great Grandchild – Jameson Brown

Great Grandchild – Evelyn Mersinger

Great Grandchild – Harrison Mersinger

Great Grandchild – Mia Mersinger

Great Grandchild – Adam Mersinger

Great Grandchild – James Pottschmidt

Sister – Mary Lou Rozum, Highland, IL

Sister – Sister Ann Koch, SSND, Saint Louis, MO

Brother – Ralph J. (Carol) Koch, Noblesville, IN

Sister-In-Law – Gail McGee, Highland, IL

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Edmund J. Koch – Died 3/02/1989

Mother – Bertha C. Koch, nee Petry – Died 9/27/2002

Husband – Donald J. Mersinger – Died 5/25/2014

Son – James A. Mersinger – Died 1962 Infant

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Marine, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 8:45 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 9:00 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL., with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, Highland, IL officiating.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to School Sisters of Norte Dame; St. Vincent dePaul Society; St. Paul Catholic Church (Breathe in the Spirit Fund); or Masses.