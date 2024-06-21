Stanley V. “Rooster” Kampwerth, age 76, of Bartelso, passed away peacefully June 20, 2024 at his home. He was born August 31, 1947 in Breese, a son of the late Lawrence and Agnes, nee Lammers, Kampwerth.

Stanley married Donna Kampwerth, nee Trame, on April 24, 1971 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer and she survives in Bartelso. Also surviving are his children, Tim (Carla) Kampwerth of Aviston, Tony Kampwerth of Breese, and Russ (Alyssa) Kampwerth of Aviston; grandchildren, Cameron and Maya Kampwerth and Logan and Kylie Kampwerth; sister, Helen (Vernon) Vahlkamp of Carlyle; mother-in-law, Loretta, nee Korte, Trame of Breese; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Judy (Jerry) Korte of Breese, Judy Kampwerth of Breese, Jane Kampwerth of Beckemeyer, Dr. Eldon (Dr. Anne Stewart) Trame, MD of Belleville, Michael (Dolores) Trame of Highland, Barb (Dave “Rip”) Glaub of Breese, and Steve (Angie) Trame of Champaign; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by a son, Edward Lawrence Kampwerth; brothers, Cyril Kampwerth, Leroy Kampwerth, Marcel (Joan) Kampwerth, Tom Kampwerth, and Lawrence “Turk” Kampwerth; father-in-law, Edwin Trame; and brother-in-law, Lester Trame.

Rooster was a proud graduate and steadfast supporter of Mater Dei Catholic High School.

he served his country as a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After his military service, Stanley pursued a career in carpentry, retiring in 2020 after many years with local construction companies. He was an active member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso and served as past-president of the Bartelso Elementary School Board.

Devoted to his fellow veterans, Stanley was deeply involved with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 269. He dedicated himself to various initiatives within the VVA including military honors, building ramps for veterans, organizing golf tournaments and breakfasts, assisting with setting up several veteran memorials, and volunteering at Whispering Pines, enriching the lives of those around him.

Beyond his community involvements, Rooster found joy in woodworking, fishing, gardening, and cherished every moment spent with his family, especially attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. Thomas Lugge presiding. Interment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25, 2024 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Wednesday, June 26, 2024 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 269 and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.