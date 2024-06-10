Theodora K. Wilke, age 94, of Breese, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2024 at The Villas at St. James in Breese. Born December 17, 1929, in Breese, Theodora was the daughter of the late Theodore and Wilhelmina (nee Homann) Huelsmann.

In addition to her parents, Theodora was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph Wilke, whom she married on October 26, 1954, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. Ralph preceded her in death on March 1, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dale Essenpreis; her brothers, Wilbert, Robert, and Roger Huelsmann; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Theresia (nee Goestenkors) Wilke; and her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Veronica (Ed) Tebbe, Vince Wilke, Francis (Bertha) Wilke, Norbert (Mary) Wilke, and Kenny Rutz.

Theodora is survived by her children: Helen Essenpreis of Breese, David (Jayme) Wilke of Highland, Paul Wilke of Lithia Springs, GA, Linus (Leann) Wilke of Breese, and Virgil (Suzanne) Wilke of Highland. Her grandchildren, Brett (Bryan) Beer, Brad (Lauren) Essenpreis, Luke (friend Olivia Walker) Essenpreis, Adam (Lynn) Wilke, Tyler (Jamie) Wilke, Clayton (Paulina) Wilke, Mitchell Wilke, Meredith (friend Garrett Vinson) Wilke, Anderson Wilke, Madelyn (friend Tanner Young) Wilke, Audrey (friend Joey Rajlich) Wilke, Olivia Wilke, and Grace Wilke, will always remember her warmth and kindness. Theodora was also a proud great-grandmother to Paxton and Asher Beer, Brynlee and Ava Essenpreis, Camille Essenpreis, Aris and Vada Wilke, and Nora and Mia Wilke.

She is also survived by her brothers, Bernard (Irene) Huelsmann and Richard Huelsmann, both of Breese; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Agnes Huelsmann of Breese, Kathleen Huelsmann of Breese, Stanley (Joan) Wilke of Highland, Mary Agnes Rutz of Grantfork, and Pauline Wilke of Breese; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A devoted member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, Theodora was actively involved in the Altar Sodality, quilting committee, and the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary. She shared her culinary talents with the students of St. Dominic Grade School and All Saints Academy in Breese, where she worked as a cook for over 20 years. Theodora found joy in quilting, playing rummy cube and cards with her grandchildren, and attending their many school and sporting events.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 13, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, June 14, 2024 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or St. Dominic Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.