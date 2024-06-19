Thomas Allen “Snowball” Snow, 66, of Coffeen, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 11:05 p.m. at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, MO. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL with Memorial Service to be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Kevin Simburger will officiate.

Thomas was born November 6, 1957 in DeKalb, IL, to Benny and Shirley Jean (Hill) Snow, both have preceded in death. He Graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1975. Thomas went on to marry Linda Osborn on August 6, 1976 at Calvary Baptist Church in Hillsboro, IL. She survives at home in Coffeen, IL. He worked on the Railroad and in Construction. He loved horseback riding, coon hunting, and was a NASCAR race fan.

Mr. Snow is survived by his wife, Linda Snow; two children, Michelle (husband David) Bass of Fillmore, IL and Timothy Snow of Hillsboro, IL; six grandchildren, Madison Musser, Melissa Bass, Melody Bass, Dalton Bass, Brittanie Snow, and Christopher Snow; four great grandchildren, Lucas Bass, Savannah Bass, Elizabeth Bass, and Samael Musser; and two siblings, Terry (wife Brenda) Snow of Texas and Angela (husband Gary) McCaslin of Chauncey, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are suggested to the Snow Family.