Thomas E. Keen Sr. passed away June 26th at his residence in New Baden,

surrounded by his family.

Tom was a graduate of Assumption High School in East. St. Louis. He was a U. S.

Army Veteran. During his life he worked for Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and

Behrmans Meat Market before he officially retired.

He is survived by his daughter: Teresa (Timothy) Sweet of New Baden;

Grandchildren: Aiden Sweet and Gage Sweet; Girlfriend: Anna Sommerhauser.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Keen (Murphy); parents, Francis and

Theresa Keen (Shea) brother: James Keen; son: Thomas Keen Jr.

He was the beloved brother of Mary Keen, Kathleen (Paul) Kornberger, Barbara

Keen. He was a dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Most of all, he loved his kids, grand-kids, and his dogs. Tom was also quite the

gambler. He loved going to Fairmount Park, playing Poker, and visiting Casinos.

Some say Tom had nine lives, possibly more. He had overcome many unfortunate

events during his lifetime. More than the normal person should have to deal with.

To anyone that has had the pleasure of getting to know Tom, they would tell you

that he didn't have a filter out in public. He always said what was on his mind. He

told some of the best stories and jokes from his childhood while growing up with

the Watkins Brothers. He was always willing to talk about growing up in East St.

Louis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at Nordike

Funeral Home in New Baden. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in

New Baden.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of services on Tuesday, July 2,

2024 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to BJC Hospice and will

be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL

62265.

