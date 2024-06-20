Thomas T. “Tom” Tebbe, 89, of Highland, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at St. Joseph Hospital in Breese, IL.

He was born on August 26, 1934, in Breese, IL, to Augusta and Mary (nee Wolters) Tebbe. In February of 1977, Tom married his wife, Marisa (nee Kraus) Tebbe, in Granite City, IL.

Tom graduated from Aviston High School then enlisted and served two years in the United States Army. Upon his discharge, Tom returned home and went to work for Granite City Steel where he spent the next 39.5 years until retiring as a Millwright.

Tom was a quiet and good man. He adored his Doberman, Red Barron, and loved two

women in his life, his wife, Marisa, and his longtime companion, Leona Daum.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Augusta and Mary Tebbe; wife, Marisa Tebbe;

brother, Monrow Tebbe; and sister, Alice Mueller.

Tom is survived by his companion, Leona Daum, Highland, IL; nephew, Ron (Joyce) Tebbe; nieces, Marge Tebbe, Connie McKenna; and multiple special friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Metro East Humane Society

Visitation: Monday, June 24, 2024, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home,

Highland, IL

Funeral Service: Monday, June 24, 2024, 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Interment: Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL